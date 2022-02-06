Tigers enter 2022 with target on their backs after stellar ACC Championship season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson softball team received their ACC Championship rings during a ceremony Saturday, the rings signifying winning the ACC in only the second year of the program. Those rings also signify a target square on the backs of John Rittman’s squad.

Rittman, who was named ACC Coach of the Year last season, returns eight starting position players from the 2021 roster, including five players that accounted for eight of Clemson’s All-ACC selections as well as the ACC Player and Freshman of the Year, Valerie Cagle.

The staff and athletes have high hopes for the third year of the program after capturing the ACC Regular Season Championship, finishing second in the ACC Tournament Championship and making an NCAA Regional. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 44-8 (29-5 ACC) and won seven ACC series, sweeping six. At the conclusion of last season, the Tigers finished ranked No. 17 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and at No. 18 in the NFCA poll.

Rittman said Saturday that he knows expectations are sky-high in 2022.

“It's always something as a coach that you are a little concerned about. Last year is over, and it was a great year,” Rittman told the media. “We got our rings today for winning the ACC Championship, and that is the final page for last year. And now we can officially move forward. That is something that our team has talked about and our coaching staff has talked about. Last year was great.

“But there are some expectations now for our program. Last year we kind of snuck up on some people and this year we will probably have a target on our backs. That is something we are going to have to learn to deal with as the season goes on. But I am very impressed with our leadership and how we are handling ourselves in practice and preparing for this year.”

Entering the 2022 season, the Tigers must replace the left side of the infield after losing Ansley Gilstrap (shortstop) and Casey Bigham (third base) following their graduation last May. Luckily, 21 letter winners return from the 2021 roster, so Clemson returns a plethora of experience at the plate and in the circle. Along with those returning, Coach Rittman added eight newcomers, including graduate transfer Sam Russ from NC State.

Leading the way offensively and in the circle is Valerie Cagle. Cagle was named the 2021 ACC Softball Player and Freshman of the Year – the first player in league history to do so in softball. She also is the lone All-American returning to the roster after being named a NFCA Second Team selection and JWOS First Team honoree.

The Yorktown, Virginia native was a force at the plate and in the circle for the Tigers batting a team-high .404 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI. In the circle, she posted a 1.16 ERA and posted 11 shutouts with 267 strikeouts on the year while limiting opponents to a .184 average. Heading into the 2022 season, Cagle has been named a Preseason All-ACC selection, the Preseason D1Softball.com ACC Player of the Year and Preseason D1Softball.com First Team All-American.

Cagle looks to receive more help in the circle this season.

“We have a pitching staff that is very capable. We have Regan Spencer and Millie Thompson and Emma Whitfield from last year, and they are all doing very well this winter,” Rittman said. “And then we have some freshmen - Haylee Whitesides, Brooke McCubbin, and Rachel Gibson that have thrown well. So, we have some depth in the circle and that will bode for us in the long year and a tough conference schedule.’

Rittman likes what he’s seen from his team so far.

“We've been working really hard this winter. The weather has messed with us a little bit, but we are very fortunate to be progressing and improving,” Rittman said. “That is one thing as a coach, you are always looking to do this time of year, is work on the little things and we've done that. Today was awesome, a great environment of course, from our fans. And it gave our freshmen a little experience playing in front of a big crowd, which is nice. I really enjoy watching our team compete, but it's that time of year where you are kind of sick of scrimmaging each other and you're ready to play another opponent.”

????????



We put a cap on last season yesterday with the team getting their ACC Regular Season Championship rings.



Now, we focus on 2022! pic.twitter.com/MpBqfDupbL — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) February 6, 2022