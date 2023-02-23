Rittman says Tigers have to remain humble after hot start

Nikki Hood

CLEMSON – At 11-0 and with three wins over ranked opponents, John Rittman couldn't have imagined a better start to the season for his softball team. However, if this team is to reach its full potential, Rittman said they have to stay humble and hungry.

In other words, take it one game at a time.

Rittman – in his fourth season as Clemson's head coach – thinks his team can be special if they continue to approach each game the right way.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to continue to grow, to remain humble, continue to work hard, and not get too far ahead of ourselves," Rittman said after Tuesday's 7-1 trouncing of Georgia. "We have a really mature group. The old cliche of taking it one game at a time that's pretty much what we're doing. Continue to work hard, and good things will happen."

To get to the next level and stay consistent, Rittman said they look for ways to improve, even after big wins.

"I think that's something that you have to sit down and make an evaluation after each game," Rittman said. "Individually, we look at ways we can improve and we set game goals for ourselves. Certainly, as a staff, we make an evaluation after every game on how we can improve. The biggest thing is to stay hungry and to stay humble."

Through the first 11 games of the season, Clemson has outscored opponents 94-13, including 43-5 last week. The Tigers have run-ruled four opponents: FIU, Georgia State, No. 14/11 Northwestern, and Ohio State.

Clemson has 121 hits through 11 games, including posting 28 doubles and 22 home runs. The Tigers have 86 RBIs this season, with Valerie Cagle (13), Caroline Jacobsen (13), JoJo Hyatt (13), and Maddie Moore (10) leading the way. Nine Tigers have combined for 30 multi-hit games this season, led by Cagle.

Rittman has learned a lot about his team through the first 11 games, but mostly that they are solid on defense and can score runs on offense.

"That they're resilient. We're a very good offensive team," he said. "We have a complete pitching staff, so we feel comfortable going to any of our pitchers at any time. Defensively, we've grown. Our outfield defense, with the addition of (Ally) Miklesh and (Caroline) Jacobsen, and with McKenzie Clark, we have a lot of range. They all have great arms, and they've shown that this year. Our infield defense, moving Maddie Moore to second and bringing in (Reedy) Davenport to play third, has really solidified our infield. We've always been strong behind the plate. Aby Vieira and JoJo Hyatt do a great job of handling our pitching staff. Just very pleased. We have speed and power up and down the lineup, and that's something that all good teams have."

The Tigers have won big games and played tough competition through the first two weeks of the season, and Rittman said that will only help his club when they hit ACC play.

"Certainly, you look to play a tough schedule ahead of our conference schedule, and I think we've done that last year and this year," he said. "I think our team has handled it a lot better. We're more mature. We're facing some very good pitching early in the season that will bode well for us later on down the road."

Clemson returns to action Thursday when they travel to Tampa, Florida, for the USF Tournament. The Tigers open with USF at 6 p.m.