No. 6 Tigers sweep No. 11 Wildcats

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Millie Thompson and Valerie Cagle are a winning combination.

Thompson earned the win after pitching 5 2/3 innings while Cagle hit a two-run home run and came on to pitch the final 1 1/3 innings and earned the save in sixth-ranked Clemson’s 3-2 win over No. 11 Northwestern Saturday evening at McWhorter Stadium.

Clemson improved to 8-0 and Northwestern fell to 3-4.

Thompson improved to 3-0 on the season after earning the win. She threw 95 total pitches – 66 for strikes, gave up two runs – both earned, struck out four, and walked none.

Northwestern’s Lauren Boyd took the loss after pitching a complete game and giving up three runs – all earned. Boyd threw 114 pitches (73 strikes) and struck out five.

Clemson scattered just six hits – five singles – and only walked once.

Cagle got the Tigers on the board early with a two-run bomb. McKenzie Clark led off the game with a single up the middle, and one out later Cagle launched a ball over the left field wall – her fourth homer of the year – to give Clemson a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Pitching and defense dominated over the next three innings as both teams were held scoreless.

Clemson manufactured a run in the top of the fifth with some perfectly executed small ball. Ally Micklesh worked a leadoff walk and stole second to give the Tigers a runner-in-scoring position. Reedy Davenport laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that fell just in front of home plate allowing Micklesh to advance to third. Clark followed with a shot to centerfield that scored the run, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Northwestern made it a game in the sixth inning. Catcher Jordyn Rudd doubled to left field and after an extended replay that showed she was out, the umpires ruled her safe giving the Wildcats a runner on second with just one. Rudd advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Hannah Cady double down the right field. Angela Zedak singled up the middle to plate Cady and cut Clemson’s lead to 3-2 with two outs in the sixth.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Thompson was replaced by Cagle – who started the game at first – induced a one-pitch ground ball out.

The Tigers topped Northwestern 15-2 in Friday's home opener.

Clemson will immediately take the field again against Ohio State Saturday night in the second part of the ACC-Big Ten Softball Challenge. The Tigers and Buckeyes will also play Sunday at 12:30 p.m.