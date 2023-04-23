No. 6 Clemson bats heat up to run-rule, sweep Panthers

Ariana Pensy

CLEMSON - In their last home game of the regular season, the No. 6-ranked Tigers dominated the Pittsburgh Panthers, winning the game after six innings by run rule, 11-2. This brings their record to 44-5 and their ACC record to 17-4. Clemson started off with a bang. On the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, junior center fielder McKenzie Clark hit a home run to immediately give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. A single by pitcher Valerie Cagle later in the inning sent senior Ally Miklesh home. Senior Caroline Jacobsen also scored to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning. Pittsburgh responded quickly, though. In the top of the second, senior Yvonne Whaley hit a double to send two runners home, narrowing Clemson’s lead to 3-2. That would not last long though as the second inning proved pivotal for the Tigers to take control over the game. The bottom of the second inning started with an out by Clark. Shortly thereafter, Miklesh was hit by the pitch which sent her to first. This was followed by a single by Cagle, sending her to first and Miklesh to second. Jacobsen then went on to hit a single and brought Miklesh home, extending the Tigers' lead to 4-2. Right after, junior Alia Logoleo walked, making the bases loaded as sophomore Maddie Moore stepped up to the plate with one out. Moore hit it deep to center field, delivering the grand slam for Clemson and propelling them to an 8-2 lead. This grand slam was followed by two outs bringing the second inning to an end. During the next three innings, neither team scored until Logoleo ended the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, resulting in the final score. This marked her seventh home run of the season. Clemson won both of the other games in the series, 3-2 in the first and 2-0 in the second. Moore led the Tigers in hits Sunday, with three. She had five runs batted in (RBIs) and stole a base. Cagle also had another stellar game - she had an earned run average (ERA) of 0.86 this game and had two hits herself, generating one RBI. She also pitched the entire game, contrasting the Panthers who had three different pitchers in this game. Logoleo also had two hits. This game also marked Senior Day. Their roster features a total of seven seniors, three of them starters. Those starters are Miklesh, Jacobsen and third baseman Reedy Davenport. Miklesh finished this game with one hit and was also hit by a pitch. Jacobsen also had a hit, one RBI and was walked once this game. Davenport was at bat twice this game. Jacobsen was recently drafted in the fifth round, and the No. 20 overall selection, by USSSA Pride; this marked Clemson softball's first-ever draft selection. USSSA Pride is one of four teams in the Women’s Professional Fastball (WPF). June will mark the WPF’s second season. Next for the Tigers, they will be playing at Liberty on Wednesday and will conclude their regular season with a three-game series at Virginia Tech starting on April 28. B1 | Here comes the



