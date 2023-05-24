|
WATCH: John Rittman previews Clemson's trip to No. 1 Oklahoma
|2023 May 24, Wed 16:59-
Clemson softball coach
John Rittman and the Tigers are headed to No. 1 Oklahoma for a best-of-3 NCAA Tournament Super Regional this weekend.
Rittman spoke to local media on Wednesday to preview the matchup with the No. 1 Sooners:
Off we go 🐾 pic.twitter.com/kUqsD5pRXh— Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 24, 2023
✈️ Only the essentials pic.twitter.com/E8vY2pNsZS— Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 24, 2023
Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional Times
Friday, May 26th @ 2:00 PM ET (1:00 PM CT) on ESPN2
Saturday, May 27th @ 1:00 PM ET (Noon CT) on ESPN
Sunday, May 28th @ TBD ET/CT
