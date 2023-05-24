CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson softball coach John Rittman and the Tigers are headed to No. 1 Oklahoma for a Super Regional this weekend.
WATCH: John Rittman previews Clemson's trip to No. 1 Oklahoma
Clemson softball coach John Rittman and the Tigers are headed to No. 1 Oklahoma for a best-of-3 NCAA Tournament Super Regional this weekend.

Rittman spoke to local media on Wednesday to preview the matchup with the No. 1 Sooners:

Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional Times

Friday, May 26th @ 2:00 PM ET (1:00 PM CT) on ESPN2

Saturday, May 27th @ 1:00 PM ET (Noon CT) on ESPN

Sunday, May 28th @ TBD ET/CT

