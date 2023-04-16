CLEMSON SOFTBALL

No. 6 Tigers drop finale at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - Redshirt junior Valerie Cagle hit her 18th home run of the season with a three-run shot out of left field, but the No. 6/7 Clemson Tigers fell to NC State, 7-5, at Dail Stadium. The Tigers clinched the series win with two victories yesterday but dropped the series finale to fall to 40-5 on the year and 14-4 in ACC action.

NC State took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff home run and extended it with a three-run shot to hold a 4-0 lead after one.

Valerie Cagle pulled the Tigers back within one in the top of the third inning with a three-run homer of her own. Ally Miklesh and McKenzie Clark got on base after getting hit by a pitch and walked, respectively, to put two on with no outs. Cagle followed by sending the three-run blast out of left field to pull the Tigers within one. The homer is a single-season career high for the redshirt junior and a program record.

Alia Logoleo brought the tying run home with a sac fly after Caroline Jacobsen and Maddie Moore both drew walks and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Logoleo sent one into deep left center that allowed Jacobsen to score after tagging to make it 4-all after three.

The Wolfpack reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run homer to take the 7-4 advantage. Clemson made a push in the top of the seventh after NC State intentionally walked Cagle, and Jacobsen followed with a walk of her own. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs after Moore reached on a fielding error. Clemson plated one run as Alia Logoleo reached on a fielder’s choice, and Moore was ruled safe at second allowing Cagle to score to move the score to 7-5, but NC State went on to pick up two quick outs to end the game.

Regan Spencer started in the circle for Clemson. Brooke McCubbin replaced her and pitched five innings with four strikeouts, but suffered her first loss of the season, falling to 4-1. Cagle replaced her in the bottom of the sixth inning and picked up one strikeout.

Clemson returns home to McWhorter Stadium playing host to Winthrop on Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. on ACCNX.


