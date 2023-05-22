|
Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional dates, TV set
|2023 May 22, Mon 08:52-
The No. 16 national seed Clemson softball team heads to No. 1 Oklahoma later this week for a best-of-3 NCAA Super Regional.
The Tigers and Sooners will kick things off at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) on Friday and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The teams will then meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. A third potential game's schedule for a Sunday contest will be announced later. Clemson improved to 49-10 over the weekend splitting two games against Auburn on Sunday, with national player of the year finalist and ACC player of the year Valerie Cagle (25-6) throwing her 22nd complete game of the season to clinch the regional win. It's Clemson's second Super Regional berth and a second trip to the state of Oklahoma in a row for it, after going to Oklahoma State last season and losing 2-0 and 5-1. The top-ranked Sooners improved to 54-1 with a home regional sweep, outscoring their opponents 38-3. Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional Times Friday, May 26th @ 2:00 PM ET (1:00 PM CT) on ESPN2 Saturday, May 27th @ 1:00 PM ET (Noon CT) on ESPN Sunday, May 28th @ TBD ET/CT
