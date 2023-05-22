Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional dates, TV set

The Tigers and Sooners will kick things off at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) on Friday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The teams will then meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. A third potential game's schedule for a Sunday contest will be announced later.

Clemson improved to 49-10 over the weekend splitting two games against Auburn on Sunday, with national player of the year finalist and ACC player of the year Valerie Cagle (25-6) throwing her 22nd complete game of the season to clinch the regional win.

It's Clemson's second Super Regional berth and a second trip to the state of Oklahoma in a row for it, after going to Oklahoma State last season and losing 2-0 and 5-1.

The top-ranked Sooners improved to 54-1 with a home regional sweep, outscoring their opponents 38-3.

Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional Times

Friday, May 26th @ 2:00 PM ET (1:00 PM CT) on ESPN2

Saturday, May 27th @ 1:00 PM ET (Noon CT) on ESPN

Sunday, May 28th @ TBD ET/CT