No. 1 Tigers dominate Penn State to open season

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson opened its 2024 season as defending champions with a 3-0 victory against Penn State at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday. The game started intense for both teams, as early fouls were traded between the Nittany Lions (0-1) and Tigers (1-0). In the eighth minute, Nathan Richmond earned an early yellow card after a shirt-tug close to the edge. The free kick for Penn State had no end product, as goalkeeper Joseph Andema made an easy save. In the 21st minute, Remi Okunlola whipped a beautiful cross to the middle of the box, and Alex Meinhard swooped in to hammer it home. Meinhard scored 12 goals last season and picked up where he left off, with Clemson’s first goal of the 2024 campaign. The cross. The finish. 👌



Lightning strikes and the Tigers have the lead! 🐅⚡️#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/26q8C8WLHq — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 22, 2024 Five minutes later, Penn State’s attack blossomed through the midfield, and a shot rifled, but a crucial stop by Andema kept the Nittany Lions scoreless. In the 38th minute, Misei Yoshizawa received a pass at the top right of the box. He cut in, struck it nicely, and put it right past Penn State keeper Andrew Cooke. Noonan’s “attacking champions” were on the front foot in the first half. Near the end of the first half, freshman and 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year Ransford Gyan dazzled fans with his ball control. He flicked one player and skilled past another as fans gave their flowers. Clemson’s attack pressed early in the second half. The Tigers ripped three shots early, but none could find the back. In the 53rd minute, however, Meinhard slapped a pass across the goal, deflected off a Penn State defender and rolled into the back of the net. Clemson extended their lead early into the second half, and did not look back. In the 71st minute, Penn State had their first spark in the attacking third, and rolled a through ball to forward Morgan Marshall. Marshall hit the ball well, but Andema covered the goal and made a nice stop. Four minutes later, Penn State looked to score but was called offside beforehand. Clemson controlled the game the rest of the way for the 3-0 victory in its season and home opener. “It was a good performance,” Tigers head coach Mike Noonan said, “but a lot of things we could’ve done better. I was happy with the attacking part of the game for sure.” Meinhard echoed the need to clean some things up, despite the scoreline. “We did a couple things well,” Meinhard said, “also a couple things we didn’t do well. First thing we will do tomorrow is watch film for the next game.” The Tigers unveiled their 2023 championship banners across Riggs Field and on the scoreboard before the game. Clemson President James Clements and former Clemson soccer midfielder Brandon Parrish were involved in the unveiling of the 2023 banner. Clemson travels next Friday to take on South Carolina in Columbia in the Palmetto Series, where Clemson looks to win its eleventh straight game against the Gamecocks. Misei's first goal as a Tiger doubles the lead! 😤#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/Qn8J21ijIw — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 22, 2024 Vamos Tigers 🐅#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/HH6SMJlECR — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 23, 2024 Brandon Parrish and President Clements drop the banner right behind the goal.



A little mishap, but history is history!



2023 is history. 2024 is soon. pic.twitter.com/t4NavR4Jg0 — Brooks Thomason (@BrooksThomason) August 23, 2024 Clemson soccer reveals the 2023 logo on the scoreboard.



Forever etched in history. pic.twitter.com/CkMtME8cPw — Brooks Thomason (@BrooksThomason) August 22, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now