Clemson with three ACC final appearances in four years (Photo courtesy: Clemson soccer Twitter)
Tigers fall to Syracuse in ACC Championship
CARY, N.C. – No. 18 Clemson fell 2-0 in the ACC Championship match to No. 3 and second-seeded Syracuse on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match marked Clemson’s third appearance in the conference title match in the last four seasons, and fifth during Mike Noonan’s 13 year tenure, most of any school in that timeframe.

The Tigers' run to the ACC Championship match was historic. As the eight seed, they became the lowest seed to ever make the final. En route to Cary, Clemson took down Notre Dame, Duke and Wake Forest.

The Orange broke through in the 21st minute, when a loose ball found its way to Lorenzo Boselli who converted the opportunity. In the 38th minute, Syracuse launched a counterattack off a failed Clemson set piece, and sprung Giona Leibold through on goal. He slotted the ball past Joseph Andema to double Syracuse’s lead.

The second half saw a motivated Clemson squad put some early pressure on the Orange defense. In the 50th minute, Joey Skinner found space in the penalty area but had his shot saved by Russell Shealy. Alvaro Gomez later struck a beautiful volley that looked destined for the net, but Shealy again came up big to make the stop.

Clemson earned eight corner kicks, as well as a few free kicks in dangerous territory, but ultimately were never able to capitalize.

Up next, the Tigers await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is on Monday, November 14 at 1 p.m. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Should the Tigers be selected, it will be their 35th appearance in the field and fourth consecutive selection.

