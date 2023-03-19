|
Tigers take care of business against Radford
|2023 Mar 19, Sun 20:01-
Clemson, S.C. — No. 24/14 Clemson (8-3, 1-3 ACC) took care of business Sunday, March 19, defeating Radford (1-5) 23-2 at Historic Riggs Field.
“It was a great effort from the entire team, especially with our draw unit who set the tone for the game with their success,” said Assistant Coach Bill Olin. “It was great to see us spread the ball on offense. We will look to build off today as we head into the final half of the season.” The Tigers controlled possession for most of the game. Ella Little played a large role in Clemson winning the draw control battle 21-5, as she secured 16 of those draws. Additionally, Clemson dominated defending the clear, forcing five unsuccessful clears from Radford. Both the draw controls and the successful rides helped to allow Clemson to outshoot Radford 44-8. Four Tigers, Chloe Willard, Hanna Hilcoff, Sofia Chepenik, and Gianna New, registered hat tricks on the day. This is the most number of players to score at least three or more points in a game this season. A total of 11 Clemson players would put the ball in the back of the net. Clemson did a good job moving the ball on offense, as 14 of their 23 goals scored came off of an assist. Three minutes into the game, Marina Miller got Clemson on the board first. Radford would score their first goal at 7:33 in the first quarter, but Clemson would hold them scoreless until the final 19 seconds of the game when they scored off a free position. Up next, Clemson will host Presbyterian on Wednesday, March 22 at Historic Riggs Field at 4:00 p.m. HAT TRICK ALERT!! 🎩 HAT TRICK🎩 Marina Miller gets it started for the tigers!! pic.twitter.com/p8rG3tg1No
Chloe Willard gets things started for Clemson in the second half!! pic.twitter.com/J6eJNwIl8J
Gianna New with her 31st of the season!!! pic.twitter.com/mXQwIuV15w
“It was a great effort from the entire team, especially with our draw unit who set the tone for the game with their success,” said Assistant Coach Bill Olin. “It was great to see us spread the ball on offense. We will look to build off today as we head into the final half of the season.”
The Tigers controlled possession for most of the game. Ella Little played a large role in Clemson winning the draw control battle 21-5, as she secured 16 of those draws. Additionally, Clemson dominated defending the clear, forcing five unsuccessful clears from Radford. Both the draw controls and the successful rides helped to allow Clemson to outshoot Radford 44-8.
Four Tigers, Chloe Willard, Hanna Hilcoff, Sofia Chepenik, and Gianna New, registered hat tricks on the day. This is the most number of players to score at least three or more points in a game this season. A total of 11 Clemson players would put the ball in the back of the net. Clemson did a good job moving the ball on offense, as 14 of their 23 goals scored came off of an assist.
Three minutes into the game, Marina Miller got Clemson on the board first. Radford would score their first goal at 7:33 in the first quarter, but Clemson would hold them scoreless until the final 19 seconds of the game when they scored off a free position.
Up next, Clemson will host Presbyterian on Wednesday, March 22 at Historic Riggs Field at 4:00 p.m.
HAT TRICK ALERT!!
🎩 HAT TRICK🎩
Marina Miller gets it started for the tigers!! pic.twitter.com/p8rG3tg1No— Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 19, 2023