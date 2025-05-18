Gladys Chepngetich won 800 meter gold on a third-place Clemson women's track finish overall at the ACC outdoors. (Clemson athletics graphic)
Gladys Chepngetich won 800 meter gold on a third-place Clemson women's track finish overall at the ACC outdoors. (Clemson athletics graphic)

Tigers secure four gold medals at ACC outdoor championships
CU Athletic Communications - 1 hour ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Clemson Tigers officially completed the 2025 ACC Outdoor Championships as the women finished third overall and the men finished sixth. In total, the Tigers are bringing home 13 ACC medals, set three school records and shattered an ACC meet record across the men's and women's programs.

The women finished with 86 points and the men finished with 70.

Four Tigers were crowned individual champions as Clemson secured four total gold medals. Shantae Foreman won first place in the triple jump while Oneka Wilson was crowned the champion of the 100 meter hurdles for the second consecutive season. Gladys Chepngetich won the 800 meters and set the new meet record which was previously held by Clemson's Laurie Barton. Freshman Jalen Johnson won his first gold medal as a Tiger as he was crowned the 200 meter champion.

In addition to the four gold medals, the Tigers earned six silver medals and three bronze.

For school records, three Tigers made history as Brian Kweyei, Aniyah Kitt and Silvia Jelelgo all put their names in the record books. Kweyei ran 1:45.09 to set the record in the 800 meters while Silvia Jelelgo improved the 5000 meter school record which she already held as she ran a personal best of 15:33.32. Kitt ran 11.10 (+2.8) in 100 meters as she set the all-conditions best school record.

MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Shantae Foreman won first place in the women's triple jump as she was crowned the champion of the event with a mark of 13.52m

Nia Christie secured her best mark of the season in the women's high jump as she cleared 1.72m to finish eighth overall in the event

Chase Edwards advanced to the finals of the men's discus after throwing a personal best of 51.78m to finish eighth overall and rank ninth on the top ten list

Both the Clemson women and men finished second overall in the 4x100 relay as the women ran 43.39 and the men ran 39.24 for a season's best as both groups are Second Team All-ACC

Silvia Jelelgo finished second overall in the 1500 meters as she ran 4:11.61, which is the fastest time in program history

Oneka Wilson was crowned the champion of the 100 meter hurdles as she takes back-to-back titles

Sharvis Simmonds was named Second Team All-ACC after finishing fifth overall in the 110 meter hurdles

Shyhiem Scotland won the bronze medal in the high jump as he tied his personal best mark of 2.09m

Shanque Williams was named Second Team All-ACC after finishing fourth in the women's 400 meters with a time of 52.69

Gladys Chepngetich was crowned the champion of the 800 meters for the second season in a row as she ran an incredible 1:59.94 smashing the meet record which was held by Clemson

Ian Johnson won the silver medal in the 100 meters and the 200 meters as he earned two First Team All-ACC titles in his first outdoor championships

Brian Kweyei finished second overall in the men's 800 meters with a time of 1:45.09 setting the new school record

Ryan John, Jordan Sowell and Xavion Lockwood all were named Second Team All-ACC in the men's triple jump. John and Lockwood jumped personal bests while Sowell jumped a seasons best

Jayden Brown was named Second Team All-ACC in the 400 meter hurdles as he finished sixth overall with a time of 50.98

Aniyah Kitt took home the silver medal in 100 meters and finished fourth overall in the 200 meters as was named First and Second Team All-ACC. Kitt ran 11.10 (+2.8) in the 100 meters to set the all-conditions best school record

Jalen Johnson was crowned the champion of the 200 meters with a personal best time of 20.36 which is the eighth fastest time in program history

Silvia Jelelgo took home the bronze medal in the 5000 meters as she ran a personal best of 15:33.32, improving the school record that she currently holds

The women's 4x400 relay team finished third overall as they bring home the bronze medal with a season's best time of 3:29.69 which is the second fastest time in program history

Up next, the Tigers will prepare for NCAA Regionals which will begin on Wednesday, May 28. For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson track and field, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram

Event-by-event breakdown:

Men's

Discus

Chase Edwards - 51.78m, 8th place (PB)

Matthew Auble - 44.30m, 19th place

High Jump

Shyhiem Scotland - 2.09m, 3rd place (=PB)

First Team All-ACC

Triple Jump

Ryan John - 15.88m, 4th place (PB)

Second Team All-ACC

Jordan Sowell - 15.51m - 5th place (SB)

Second Team All-ACC

Xavion Lockwood - 15.31m, 7th place (PB)

4x100 Relay

Clemson - 39.24, 2nd place (SB)

Second Team All-ACC

110 Meter Hurdles

Sharvis Simmonds - 13.87, 5th place

Second Team All-ACC

100 Meters

Ian Johnson - 10.18, 2nd place (PB)

First Team All-ACC

800 Meters

Brian Kweyei - 1:45.09, 2nd place (PB)

First Team All-ACC

400 Meter Hurdles

Jayden Brown - 50.98, 6th place

Second Team All-ACC

200 Meters

Jalen Johnson - 20.36, 1st place (PB)

First Team All-ACC

Ian Johnson - 20.52, 2nd place (PB)

First Team All-ACC

4x400 Relay

Clemson - 3:09.00

Women's

High Jump

Nia Christie - 1.72m, 8th place (SB)

Triple Jump

Shantae Foreman - 13.52m, 1st place

First Team All-ACC

4x100 Relay

Clemson - 43.39, 2nd place

Second Team All-ACC

1500 Meters

Silvia Jelelgo - 4:11.61, 2nd place (PB)

Second Team All-ACC

Brynne Sumner - 4:14.91, 7th place (PB)

100 Meter Hurdles

Oneka Wilson - 13.07, 1st place

First Team All-ACC

400 Meters

Shanque Williams - 52.69, 4th place

Second Team All-ACC

100 Meters

Aniyah Kitt - 11.10 (+2.8), 2nd place (SB)

First Team All-ACC

800 Meters

Gladys Chepngetich - 1:59.94, 1st place (Meet Record)

First Team All-ACC

Brynne Sumner - 2:08.70, 8th place

400 Meter Hurdles

JodyAnn Dixon - 1:02.58, 8th place

200 Meters

Aniyah Kitt - 22.91, 4th place (SB)

5000 Meters

Silvia Jelelgo - 15:33.32, 3rd place (PB)

First Team All-ACC

4x400 Relay

Clemson - 3:29.69, 3rd place (SB)

Second Team All-ACC

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers secure four gold medals at ACC outdoor championships
Tigers secure four gold medals at ACC outdoor championships
New Clemson commit's head coach believes Clemson has landed the complete package
New Clemson commit's head coach believes Clemson has landed the complete package
Clemson's ACC tournament bracket announced
Clemson's ACC tournament bracket announced
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts