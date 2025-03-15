|
No. 9 Clemson downed at No. 2 UNC
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers (6-3, 2-2 ACC) fell to the No. 2/2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon, 18-5, at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.
KEY PERFORMANCES Lexi Edmonds: three goals, three points, four shots on goal Katie Castiello: two assists, two points Summer Agostino: three ground balls, two caused turnovers Jasmine Stanton: two shots on goal, two ground balls, two caused turnovers NOTABLES Kayla MacLeod, Edmonds, and Natalie Shurtleff all netted goals for the Tigers. Edmonds’ hat trick is her third of her Clemson career. Defensively, the Tigers tallied nine caused turnovers in comparison to the Tar Heels’ six with Paris Masaracchia, Agostino and Stanton each causing a pair. HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless first quarter for the Tigers, MacLeod netted Clemson’s first goal of the day, her 24th of the season, 1-6. Late in the second quarter, Edmonds added her first of the game off a pass from Castiello, 2-8. Edmonds, a woman-up, scored her second of the day and 20th of the season. Edmonds found the back of the net late in the third quarter with an assist from Shurtleff to achieve hat trick for the day. Shurtleff capitalized off a pass from Castiello and scored her 18th goal of the season. A Tar Heel goal in the final minutes of the game led the final score to be 18-5 for UNC. UP NEXT The Clemson Tigers (6-3, 2-2 ACC) will face the Florida Gators (5-2) on Thursday, March 20 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex at 12 p.m.
