No. 9 Clemson downed at No. 2 UNC

KEY PERFORMANCES

Lexi Edmonds: three goals, three points, four shots on goal

Katie Castiello: two assists, two points

Summer Agostino: three ground balls, two caused turnovers

Jasmine Stanton: two shots on goal, two ground balls, two caused turnovers

NOTABLES

Kayla MacLeod, Edmonds, and Natalie Shurtleff all netted goals for the Tigers. Edmonds’ hat trick is her third of her Clemson career.

Defensively, the Tigers tallied nine caused turnovers in comparison to the Tar Heels’ six with Paris Masaracchia, Agostino and Stanton each causing a pair.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first quarter for the Tigers, MacLeod netted Clemson’s first goal of the day, her 24th of the season, 1-6.

Late in the second quarter, Edmonds added her first of the game off a pass from Castiello, 2-8.

Edmonds, a woman-up, scored her second of the day and 20th of the season.

Edmonds found the back of the net late in the third quarter with an assist from Shurtleff to achieve hat trick for the day.

Shurtleff capitalized off a pass from Castiello and scored her 18th goal of the season.

A Tar Heel goal in the final minutes of the game led the final score to be 18-5 for UNC.

UP NEXT

The Clemson Tigers (6-3, 2-2 ACC) will face the Florida Gators (5-2) on Thursday, March 20 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex at 12 p.m.