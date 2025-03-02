Shyhiem Scotland wins the gold medal in the men's high jump as he is named the ACC Indoor Champion with a personal best mark of 2.19m.
Shyhiem Scotland wins the gold medal in the men's high jump as he is named the ACC Indoor Champion with a personal best mark of 2.19m.

Clemson athlete wins Gold Medal on Day 1 of ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Clemson Tigers completed the first day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships as junior Shyhiem Scotland closed out Saturday by securing the gold medal in the high jump.

The Tigers current medal count is at two as Scotland earned the first gold medal for Clemson and the women's DMR picked up the Tigers first silver medal of the meet.

Meet Highlights

Shyhiem Scotland wins the gold medal in the men's high jump as he is named the ACC Indoor Champion with a personal best mark of 2.19m. The mark puts him at No. 7 on Clemson's all-time list.

The Clemson women finished second in the DMR as they secured the silver medal with a time of 10:52.80, which is the fastest time in program history. The women were named Second Team All-ACC.

In the women's 200 meters, Aniyah Kitt and Aleksandra Stoilova advanced to the finals of the event as Kitt finished first overall and Stoilova finished seventh.

In the men's 200 meters, three Tigers advanced to the finals as Jalen Johnson, Ian Johnson and Ayomide Oyetunji all secured a spot in Monday's finals.

Kendra Dye improved her time on the all-time list as she recorded a new personal best of 19.03 in the weight throw to sit at No. 6.

Anna Long improved her mark on the all-time list in the pole vault as she cleared 3.97m to improve her No. 7 all-time mark.

The Clemson men recorded a new season's best time in the DMR with a finish of 9:40.59, which is the second fastest time in program history

Emma Fortuna and Isabelle Kapoor both recorded new personal bests in the women's pentathlon.

The Tigers will get ready to compete in the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships tomorrow, March 2 as the next event in the men's heptathlon is slated for 11 a.m. ET. For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson track and field, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram.

Event-By-Event Breakdown

Men's

Heptathlon

Camden Hayslett - 2425 points, 10th place

Henry Gainer - 2356 points, 11th place

60 meters

Henry Gainer - 7.42, 11th place (SB)

Camden Hayslett - 7.42, 12th place (SB)

Long Jump

Camden Hayslett - 6.07m, 11th place

Henry Gainer - 6.05m - 12th place

Shot Put

Camden Hayslett - 11.57m, 11th place (PB)

Henry Gainer - 10.10m, 12th place

High Jump

Henry Gainer - 1.68m, 10th place (=SB)

Camden Hayseltt - 1.65m, 11th place (SB)

60 meter hurdles: Sunday

Pole Vault: Sunday

1000 meters: Sunday

5000 meters

Sawyer Dagan - 14:09.11, 31st place

200 meters

Jalen Johnson - 20.99, 3rd place (q)

Ian Johnson - 21.02, 4th place (q)

Ayomide Oyetunji - 21.08, 6th place (q) (PB)

Daniel Kidd - 21.58, 15th place (SB)

DMR

Clemson - 9:40.59, 11th place (SB)

High Jump

Shyhiem Scotland - 2.19m, 1st place (PB)

ACC Champion, First Team All-ACC

Leupold Wang - 1.93m, 13th place

Women's

Pentathlon

Emma Fortuna - 3478 points, 14th place (PB)

60 meter hurdles: 9.04, 18th place (PB)

High Jump: 1.64, 5th place (PB)

Shot Put: 9.85m, 15th place

Long Jump: 4.95, 16th place

800 meters: 2:27.29, 11th place (PB)

Isabelle Kapoor - 3417 points, 15th place (PB)

60 meter hurdles: 8.98, 16th place (PB)

High Jump: 1.49, 16th place

Shot Put: 11.25, 8th place (PB)

Long Jump: 5.35, 13th place

800 meters: 2:35.64, 15th place

5000 meters

Emily Lamontagne - 16:40.19, 22nd place

200 meters

Aniyah Kitt - 23.36, 1st place (q)

Aleksandra Stoilova - 23.72, 7th place (q)

Sade Gray - 23.80, 10th place

McKenzie Calloway - 24.06, 12th place

Weight Throw

Kendra Dye - 19.03m, 12th place (PB)

Ella Brooks - 16.10m, 21st place

Pole Vault

Kirstin Hoffman - 3.97m. 9th place

Anna Long - 3.97m, 11th place (PB)

Ava Allen - NH

DMR

Clemson - 10:52.80, 2nd place (SB)

School Record, Second Team All-ACC

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
Buzzer-beater doesn't fall as Tigers fall to Hokies on Senior Day
Buzzer-beater doesn't fall as Tigers fall to Hokies on Senior Day
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts