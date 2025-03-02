Clemson athlete wins Gold Medal on Day 1 of ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Clemson Tigers completed the first day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships as junior Shyhiem Scotland closed out Saturday by securing the gold medal in the high jump. The Tigers current medal count is at two as Scotland earned the first gold medal for Clemson and the women's DMR picked up the Tigers first silver medal of the meet. Meet Highlights Shyhiem Scotland wins the gold medal in the men's high jump as he is named the ACC Indoor Champion with a personal best mark of 2.19m. The mark puts him at No. 7 on Clemson's all-time list. The Clemson women finished second in the DMR as they secured the silver medal with a time of 10:52.80, which is the fastest time in program history. The women were named Second Team All-ACC.



In the women's 200 meters, Aniyah Kitt and Aleksandra Stoilova advanced to the finals of the event as Kitt finished first overall and Stoilova finished seventh. In the men's 200 meters, three Tigers advanced to the finals as Jalen Johnson, Ian Johnson and Ayomide Oyetunji all secured a spot in Monday's finals. Kendra Dye improved her time on the all-time list as she recorded a new personal best of 19.03 in the weight throw to sit at No. 6. Anna Long improved her mark on the all-time list in the pole vault as she cleared 3.97m to improve her No. 7 all-time mark. The Clemson men recorded a new season's best time in the DMR with a finish of 9:40.59, which is the second fastest time in program history Emma Fortuna and Isabelle Kapoor both recorded new personal bests in the women's pentathlon. The Tigers will get ready to compete in the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships tomorrow, March 2 as the next event in the men's heptathlon is slated for 11 a.m. ET. For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson track and field, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram. Event-By-Event Breakdown Men's Heptathlon Camden Hayslett - 2425 points, 10th place Henry Gainer - 2356 points, 11th place 60 meters Henry Gainer - 7.42, 11th place (SB) Camden Hayslett - 7.42, 12th place (SB) Long Jump Camden Hayslett - 6.07m, 11th place Henry Gainer - 6.05m - 12th place Shot Put Camden Hayslett - 11.57m, 11th place (PB) Henry Gainer - 10.10m, 12th place High Jump Henry Gainer - 1.68m, 10th place (=SB) Camden Hayseltt - 1.65m, 11th place (SB) 60 meter hurdles: Sunday Pole Vault: Sunday 1000 meters: Sunday 5000 meters Sawyer Dagan - 14:09.11, 31st place 200 meters Jalen Johnson - 20.99, 3rd place (q) Ian Johnson - 21.02, 4th place (q) Ayomide Oyetunji - 21.08, 6th place (q) (PB) Daniel Kidd - 21.58, 15th place (SB) DMR Clemson - 9:40.59, 11th place (SB) High Jump Shyhiem Scotland - 2.19m, 1st place (PB) ACC Champion, First Team All-ACC Leupold Wang - 1.93m, 13th place Women's Pentathlon Emma Fortuna - 3478 points, 14th place (PB) 60 meter hurdles: 9.04, 18th place (PB) High Jump: 1.64, 5th place (PB) Shot Put: 9.85m, 15th place Long Jump: 4.95, 16th place 800 meters: 2:27.29, 11th place (PB) Isabelle Kapoor - 3417 points, 15th place (PB) 60 meter hurdles: 8.98, 16th place (PB) High Jump: 1.49, 16th place Shot Put: 11.25, 8th place (PB) Long Jump: 5.35, 13th place 800 meters: 2:35.64, 15th place 5000 meters Emily Lamontagne - 16:40.19, 22nd place 200 meters Aniyah Kitt - 23.36, 1st place (q) Aleksandra Stoilova - 23.72, 7th place (q) Sade Gray - 23.80, 10th place McKenzie Calloway - 24.06, 12th place Weight Throw Kendra Dye - 19.03m, 12th place (PB) Ella Brooks - 16.10m, 21st place Pole Vault Kirstin Hoffman - 3.97m. 9th place Anna Long - 3.97m, 11th place (PB) Ava Allen - NH DMR Clemson - 10:52.80, 2nd place (SB) School Record, Second Team All-ACC