Clemson announces inaugural women's lacrosse schedule

CLEMSON S.C. – The Clemson lacrosse team announced its 2023 inaugural season schedule on Monday, Dec. 5. Clemson is slated to play 17 regular season games, 10 of which will be played on their home turf at Historic Riggs Field. Competing in the ACC, one of the most competitive conferences in NCAA lacrosse, Clemson will face six opponents ranked in the final 2022 NCAA RPI Top 20.

Clemson will kick off their first season at home on Feb. 11 against Wofford. The Tigers will then open ACC play a few weeks later on Feb. 25 where they will travel to South Bend, Ind. to face Notre Dame.

After hitting the road for two more away games, one at Virginia and then another at Longwood, Clemson will have a stretch of five home games highlighted by back to back ACC matchups with Duke on March 11 and 2021 National Champion Boston College on March 16.

On March 26, Clemson will return to the road traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face the 2022 National Champion, North Carolina. The remainder of the regular season will all be conference games with Clemson playing Louisville (March 31), Syracuse (April 8), Virginia Tech (April 15), and then wrapping up with Pitt at home on April 20.

Clemson lacrosse is excited to showcase the sport of lacrosse with the Clemson community, and the inaugural season of Clemson lacrosse will be free to the public at Historic Riggs Field. At a later date, there will be an opportunity for fans to sign up to receive additional information on season ticket sales for the 2024 season which will be played in the Tigers’ brand new lacrosse stadium on the banks of Lake Hartwell.

All dates and times for the 2023 season are subject to change.