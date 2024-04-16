Updated ESPN NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in early rounds

Nate Wiggins looks to be the Tigers' best chance to hear a name on Day 1 in Detroit. ESPN's combo mock draft with analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates has him going No. 27 overall to Arizona.

"Arizona would be thrilled to land a starting corner this late in Round 1. Wiggins has length, outstanding speed and smooth hips in coverage," Kiper said.

That ESPN duo sends Ruke Orhorhoro to join another former Clemson interior lineman in Grady Jarrett with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 79.

"The 294-pound Orhorhoro has the positional flexibility to play anywhere along the defensive line. After Field gave the Falcons edge rusher Dallas Turner in Round 1, we can get them help along the interior on Day 2. They had the league's worst pass rush in 2023," Kiper said.

PFF released its analysis on the rising prospect Orhorhoro this week.

"Orhorhoro is a versatile defensive lineman who can be a high-floor player at defensive end or defensive tackle. However, he needs to develop technical pass-rush moves to be more than a rotational player," PFF's bottom line analysis on Orhorhoro read.

ESPN's Matt Miller has Wiggins ranked No. 28 overall (90 grade) and Orhorhoro at No. 71 (79 grade).

The remaining Clemson prospects are ranked as follows: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 122; 67 grade), Will Shipley (No. 135; 64 grade), Tyler Davis (No. 195; 49 grade) and Xavier Thomas (No. 222; 44 grade). Wiggins and Trotter are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 positionally, respectively.