Trevor Lawrence updates health status out of disappointing Jaguars loss

Trevor Lawrence hobbled to the locker room last Monday after a tough-looking lower leg injury. As it turned out, Lawrence had suffered a high ankle sprain. Less than a week later, Lawrence walked back out for a 47th consecutive start as a pro, but he didn't see all the results he wanted in Cleveland on Sunday, a 31-27 defeat. "I felt pretty good, all things considered," Lawrence told reporters. "I didn't reinjure my ankle, or tweak or anything. That was a positive out of today. I guess that's the only one. I felt pretty good. It held up. "I was able to move when needed. It was good." Lawrence didn't practice last Wednesday and was limited for the Thursday and Friday prep days. The Jaguars turned the ball over four times, with three interceptions matching Lawrence's three touchdown passes in the effort. Former Clemson and current pro teammate Travis Etienne touched the ball 18 times and totaled 72 yards and a touchdown. "It was not one of our cleaner games," Lawrence said. "We were just so inconsistent. It was hard to get in a rhythm. All the close plays you need to get some momentum back in games, seemed like all those we weren't able to make today. "Walking off the field, I felt like we missed so many opportunities and left a lot out there. Really just shot ourselves in the foot, over and over. We gave them short fields a bunch. You can't play that way and win typically. We still had a shot and gave ourselves an opportunity, but it was too little too late at that point." The Jaguars return to action under the lights on Sunday hosting Baltimore (8:20 p.m./NBC). RG Brandon Scherff said he felt bad for Trevor Lawrence seeing him on crutches after the MNF game, then he walked in with only a regular shoe Wednesday and Scherff told him “what are you doing??”



