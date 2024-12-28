|
Tee Higgins caps big day with walk-off overtime TD
Tee Higgins capped a big day with a big game-clinching catch.
Higgins caught a TD in the final minutes of overtime to clinch a 30-24 win for Cincinnati over Denver and keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive: A walk off win: pic.twitter.com/tD01o0rq3B The TD was a third for Higgins on the day, who totaled 11 catches for 131 yards. The Bengals had just missed a short field goal on their prior overtime possession. Higgins is regarded as the top free agent in the 2025 market. Six Clemson products have recorded at least one three-touchdown receiving game in the NFL, but Tee becomes the first former Tiger to post a game with 3+ touchdowns on double-digit receptions since Jerry Butler’s 10 catches for 255 yards and 4 TD against the Jets in 1979. https://t.co/GPLCsqsQid PAY TEE HIGGINS 🗣️ Tee Higgins hit the fake dunk after the TD 🔥😂
pic.twitter.com/EoUBkDLD6z
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nJS5zpQiCb
