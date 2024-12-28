CLEMSON in the NFL

Tee Higgins caught three touchdowns total, including the gamewinner. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana / USATODAY)
Tee Higgins caps big day with walk-off overtime TD
by - 2024 Dec 28 20:10

Tee Higgins capped a big day with a big game-clinching catch.

Higgins caught a TD in the final minutes of overtime to clinch a 30-24 win for Cincinnati over Denver and keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive:

The TD was a third for Higgins on the day, who totaled 11 catches for 131 yards.

The Bengals had just missed a short field goal on their prior overtime possession.

Higgins is regarded as the top free agent in the 2025 market.

