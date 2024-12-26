Tee Higgins ranked as unanimous No. 1 2025 NFL free agent

TigerNet Staff by

It's time for Tee Higgins to get paid. After a drawn-out contract process in recent years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Higgins is set to be a free agent this offseason, and he's at the top of the market per multiple outlets. PFF, CBS, ESPN and Sports Illustrated all have Higgins as the No. 1 free agent. "Higgins rarely missed playing time over his first three seasons but has, unfortunately, been bitten by the injury bug in back-to-back contract years. That said, when Higgins has suited up so far in 2024, he has consistently produced at a high level. The fourth-ranked player in PFF's Free Agency Rankings last season, Higgins figures to be one of the most sought-after players on the market again in 2025," said PFF's assessment, who compared him to 2021 free agent Kenny Golladay (he received a 4-year deal worth $72 million back then). The Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins this offseason, and he skipped some organized team activities (OTAs) during the process. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says not to expect him back with the Bengals. "There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024," Fowler said last month. "People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits." SI's assessment says that Higgins could command $25 million a year. "Higgins has been beaten up a bit this season, dealing with multiple injuries. Still, he’s going to command a large contract based on what he’s done throughout five years with the Bengals. Over his first three campaigns, Higgins averaged more than 1,000 yards before notching 656 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games last season. This year, he’s only played six games but in that span, has 38 catches for 489 yards and four scores. It would be a surprise if Higgins doesn’t get an annual salary of at least $25 million despite recent injury concerns," said SI. With some missed time due to injury along the way, he has 58 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Higgins is joined in the top free agent rankings by fellow 'WRU' alum DeAndre Hopkins, who is as high as No. 14 (PFF/CBS). "Hopkins was traded at the deadline from the struggling Tennessee Titans to the perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City Chiefs. A national spotlight through the playoffs never hurts, and Hopkins has continued to play through a knee injury that would suggest he can fully heal up over the offseason in time for 2025," said PFF. "Hopkins could earn himself another lucrative contract if he continues to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. He got lost playing for the Tennessee Titans’ abysmal offense, but quickly returned to scoring touchdowns after being traded to Kansas City. He might be a rental for the Chiefs, but he could make the most of his time there by winning a Super Bowl," added SI. Tee Higgins one of very few WRs who doesn't simply go out of bounds after picking up the first down and the Bengals absolutely love it pic.twitter.com/p2wqpgAA7t — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 16, 2024

