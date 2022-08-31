|
Number of Clemson pros signed to NFL practice squads
|2022 Aug 31, Wed 15:28-
With the 53-man roster cuts down, a number of Clemson pros are now on NFL practice squads.
Wide receiver Deon Cain and cornerback Mario Goodrich stayed on with the Philadelphia Eagles after being waived on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman Carlos Watkins is sticking with the Dallas Cowboys in the practice squad role.
Wide receiver Cornell Powell is back on the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Justyn Ross is on the roster there as well with the injured reserve after surgery on his foot.
Safety Nolan Turner is staying in Tampa as well after being waived on Tuesday.
Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse is back with the practice squad in Seattle too.
#Bucs practice squad:— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 31, 2022
OLB GenardAvery
T Dylan Cook
CB Don Gardner
WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.
DL Mike Greene
QB Ryan Griffin
TE JJ Howland
RB Patrick Laird
OL John Molchon
DL Willington Previlon
LB J.J. Russell
DT Deadrin Senat
WR Deven Thompkins
S Nolan Turner
Eagles practice squad players at today’s practice: Andre Chachere, Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Deon Cain, Kennedy Brooks, Noah Togiai, Christian Ellis, Mario Goodrich, Marvin Wilson, Le’Raven Clark, Reid Sinnett, Matt Leo— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 31, 2022
4 notables back to #Cowboys practice squad, we’re told: DT Carlos Watkins, RB Malik Davis, QBs Cooper Rush & Will Grier. More at https://t.co/XpImtdZoYw pic.twitter.com/K5t4dhmS93— fishsports (@fishsports) August 31, 2022
Chiefs' initial practice squad signings:— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 31, 2022
S Zayne Anderson
G Mike Caliendo
LB Jack Cochrane
RB Jerrion Ealy
WR Daurice Fountain
TE Jordan Franks
S Nazeeh Johnson
DE Azur Kamara
LB Elijah Lee
QB Chris Oladokun
WR Cornell Powell
C Austin Reiter
DT Danny Shelton
DT Taylor Stallworth
Seahawks just officially announced signing of 12 players to practice squad: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 31, 2022
T Greg Eiland
WR Cade Johnson
LB Vi Jones
TE Tyler Mabry
WR Bo Melton
CB Quandre Mosely
LB Tanner Muse
S Scott Nelson
T Liam Ryan
RB Darwin Thompson
LB Aaron Donkor