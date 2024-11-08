Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's playing status

TigerNet Staff by

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday earlier reports this week that Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is unlikely to play this weekend and his status moving forward is up in the air. Pederson told reporters that Lawrence was "trending towards not playing." According to reports, Pederson also said "I would leave that up to the medical professionals" if Lawrence may have season-ending shoulder surgery. Pederson added that putting on Lawrence injured reserve, which would come with that surgery, is not under consideration currently. From Thursday's update: The Jaguars' franchise QB has suffered a shoulder injury, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says he "continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings." He was limited in practice on Wednesday, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson did not make a playing ruling on him publicly. One of the "options for the future" may be surgery according to speculation, including from former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, but Rapoport said that no surgery is scheduled at the moment. The Jaguars signed CJ Beathard from the Dolphins practice squad this week to go with Mac Jones in a potential Lawrence-less roster for at least this weekend. Lawrence is graded ninth among QBs overall in the NFL by PFF this season (80.3). He's completed 61.3% of his throws for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. Doug Pederson said it’s trending to Trevor Lawrence not playing Sunday vs. Vikings and Mac Jones would start in his place. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2024 Doug Pederson tells reporters that Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) is "trending towards not playing."



As expected, Mac Jones would start vs. #Vikings if Lawrence can't go.#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 8, 2024 Pederson adds injured reserve for Lawrence isn't under consideration "at this point." https://t.co/lATnVFbLX5 — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 8, 2024 #Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says "I would leave that up to the medical professionals" if QB Trevor Lawrence may have season-ending shoulder surgery. — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) November 8, 2024

