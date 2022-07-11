Grady Jarrett, Deshaun Watson named among elite in ESPN NFL position surveys

A number of Clemson pros are hailed among the top at their position in the NFL.

We've already profiled AJ Terrell's selection as a top-10 cornerback according to ESPN's survey of over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players. Before ESPN ranks wide receivers later this week, the survey also has Deshaun Watson and Grady Jarrett in that top tier.

Watson was ranked ninth on a QB list topped by Aaron Rodgers ($): Watson's status for 2022 is still unknown. He has faced 25 civil lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior. Twenty of those cases have been settled, and another was dropped. The remaining four are scheduled to be litigated next spring.

The Browns quarterback also faces a potential NFL suspension under the personal conduct policy. Retired judge Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, is expected to make a ruling on Watson's suspension some time before training camp.

Jarrett was also ninth among his group ($):

"A little declined but really good player," an NFL senior personnel exec said. "Wins with initial quickness. Still one of the best at that. So if he keeps that, he'll always be productive."

We saw one sack in 2021 on 12 quarterback hits for Jarrett, whose baseline stats don't tell his full story. His get-off (burst off the line of scrimmage) still stands out. And the Falcons rewarded that skill with a big-money extension this offseason.

Once labeled as a player who struggles against the run, Jarrett comes in with a decently strong 35.5% run stop win rate (35th among defensive linemen) to complement his 15.4% pass rush rate (fourth among defensive tackles).