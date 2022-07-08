ESPN NFL survey ranks Clemson pro among top at position

TigerNet Staff by

AJ Terrell has made quite the impact over two seasons on the pro level, and that word is getting around the league.

The former Clemson standout was ranked the No. 9 cornerback in the NFL in an ESPN survey ($) of over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players:

"His production last year was insane," an NFC scout said. "He rarely gave up an explosive play."

Terrell gave up the lowest completion percentage as the nearest defender of anyone on this list (41.1%, per NFL Next Gen Stats), allowing 30 receptions on 73 targets for 297 yards and three touchdowns. And per Next Gen Stats, his 0.6 yards allowed per snap were the lowest in the NFL among outside corners with at least 300 coverage snaps last season. And one NFL team told me it counted Terrell giving up one explosive play in man coverage all year.

What's more: The 2020 first-rounder did all this on an Atlanta defense that ranked 26th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense.

"He's the next really good one for me," an AFC coach said. "He's top three to five right now."

The LA Rams' Jalen Ramsey took the top spot.