Former Clemson WR signs with pro team

Former Clemson WR Deon Cain signs with pro team
Former Clemson receiver
Deon Cain is back with a team he's had plenty of success with.
Cain was announced as re-signing with the Birmingham Stallions, who are set to compete in the new USFL-XFL merger next year. Cain was the USFL Championship Game MVP last year in Birmingham, the back-to-back champs of that league, with four catches for 70 yards, three touchdowns, and 101 return yards in the 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Cain ranked fifth in the USFL regular season in kickoff return yards with 668, returning two for touchdowns. He was 10th in all-purpose yards (850). He has signed twice with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and has been released in recent years. He started his pro career as a sixth-round NFL draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Cain has nine career catches for 124 yards as an NFL pro, but last saw regular-season action in the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts). Lost amid the merger news was the fact that 2023 USFL Championship MVP @cainera1_ is BACK with the Birmingham Stallions for 2024. The Stallions now have the 2022 Championship MVP and the 2023 Championship MVP on their roster along with USFL Receiving TD record holder @_Jstern. pic.twitter.com/1kSllejraj No Cain, NO GAIN! 🔥 💪
Highlights of the @USFL Championship MVP, @cainera1_! 👑 pic.twitter.com/3bBbE6woIM
No Cain, NO GAIN! 🔥 💪
