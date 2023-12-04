Former Clemson WR signs with pro team

Cain was announced as re-signing with the Birmingham Stallions, who are set to compete in the new USFL-XFL merger next year.

Cain was the USFL Championship Game MVP last year in Birmingham, the back-to-back champs of that league, with four catches for 70 yards, three touchdowns, and 101 return yards in the 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Cain ranked fifth in the USFL regular season in kickoff return yards with 668, returning two for touchdowns. He was 10th in all-purpose yards (850).

He has signed twice with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and has been released in recent years. He started his pro career as a sixth-round NFL draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Cain has nine career catches for 124 yards as an NFL pro, but last saw regular-season action in the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).