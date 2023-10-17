Former Clemson DB waived by Eagles

Goodrich logged five combo tackles and three solo stops over four games this season, with one start.

Goodrich was activated to the active roster for one game in 2022 but did not see game action. He was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier that year.

Goodrich earned first-team All-ACC and received third-team All-America honors (PFF) as a senior.

Goodrich concluded his four-year Clemson career spanning 2018-21 credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

Goodrich is a second former Clemson defensive back to be released by the Eagles this year, after former draft pick K'Von Wallace was cut earlier this season.