Falcons pick up contract option for Clemson pro AJ Terrell

TigerNet Staff by

The Atlanta Falcons like what they're seeing from a Clemson pro who had a contract option available. The Falcons announced the news about cornerback AJ Terrell ahead of the NFL draft second round starting: FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have picked up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option, the organization announced on Friday. The current league year is set to be Terrell's fourth season in the league after being drafted by the Falcons with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By picking up his fifth-year option, the Falcons can keep Terrell in Atlanta and off the free agency market until after the 2024 season. Terrell - for his part - has been one of the best young cornerbacks in the league since his arrival to the professional ranks during the COVID-19 plagued 2020 season. He truly jumped onto the scene in his second year, though. Playing in over 1,000 defensive snaps in 2021, Terrell had one of the best graded years by a corner according to PFF. Terrell graded out to an 82.6 defensive grade, while boasting a coverage grade of 85.6. During that year, Terrell was targeted 66 times, only allowing 29 catches on 200 yards. He allowed a career low of three touchdowns, but career highs in both interceptions (three) and pass breakups (13). Though Terrell's most recent season didn't light up the league like his 2021 season did, his performance was still a notable one, one that continued to show why Terrell is one of the best assets the Falcons have on their defense. Terrell finished the season with a PFF defensive grade of 60.8. Easiest decision of the week — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 28, 2023

