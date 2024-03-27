ESPN seven-round NFL mock draft projects six Clemson selections

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Matt Miller released a full seven-round NFL mock draft on Wednesday, and it features an interesting mid-round destination for Will Shipley. All-ACC cornerback Nate Wiggins is the first off the board at No. 22 overall on Day 1 to Philadelphia. "The Eagles were middle-of-the-pack in most pass defensive stats after a rough finish to the 2023 season, and their nine interceptions tied for 25th. They signed veteran nickel C.J. Gardner-Johnson and should get Darius Slay and James Bradberry back healthy, but there's no doubt Philadelphia needs an infusion of top-end talent at cornerback. Wiggins has legendary speed (4.28-second time in the 40-yard dash) that shows up on tape in man coverage situations. He had two interceptions last season, and his combination of length, wheels and hustle would get him on the field early in Philly," Miller said. Interior defender Ruke Orhorhoro joins Wiggins in the first two days of selections with a No. 83 pick to the LA Rams. "(Aaron) Donald's retirement will be felt on this defensive line, even with Kobie Turner expected to fill a bigger role. Orhorhoro is a first-step problem for opponents, and he has power and length at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds," Miller said. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is also slated to go late on Day 2 to Tampa at No. 92. For the April 27 picks, Will Shipley is pegged to join the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in the fourth round (No. 131). One round later, Tyler Davis is projected to join Dexter Lawrence in New York with the Giants (No. 166), and Xavier Thomas is picked to rejoin Myles Murphy on the Cincinnati Bengals D-line in the seventh round (No. 224). The event will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit and air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now