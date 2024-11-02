Clemson pro rookie put on injured reserve list

Clemson pro rookie Ruke Orhorhoro put on injured reserve list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro is going on the reserve/injured list: Orhorhoro injured his ankle during the team's 31-26 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he did not participate in any of the Falcons' practice throughout the week. Atlanta selected Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has played the second-most snaps among the team's rookies so far this season. His first game action took place against the Buccaneers in Week 5, and he saw time in each game following. This season, Orhorhoro has five tackles and a quarterback hit. "He was making life hell on our starting offensive line, that's what he was doing," Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said when asked prior to the Week 8 game what Orhorhoro had done to begin earning playing time. "He was in the backfield. He was shock-locking, sending the offensive line back in the backfield, our starting offensive line. And so, he wasn't doing it every single play, but it was showing up enough where if you're doing against our starting offensive line, that's probably going to translate over to our opponent in a real game. And it certainly has." Orhorhoro earned third-team All-ACC honors last season and finished credited with 97 tackles (25.5 for loss), 12.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games (30 starts) from 2019-23 with Clemson.

