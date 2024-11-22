Clemson pro honored as Community MVP

Clemson pro AJ Terrell honored as Community MVP

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback and current Atlanta Falcons All-Pro AJ Terrell was honored as the Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP on Friday: A.J. Terrell Jr. has been named the Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP for hosting his inaugural “Crownucopia” event, a two-day Thanksgiving initiative featuring culturally inclusive self-care support for families experiencing homelessness in Atlanta. “I’m honored to be recognized by the NFLPA for the work that the A.J. Terrell Jr. Foundation is doing to serve communities in and around Atlanta,” he said. “This means so much to me because Atlanta isn’t just where I work — it’s where I grew up. My parents and siblings are still here, and now I’m raising my kids here, too. Atlanta has always been home, and it always will be.” On November 14, volunteers assembled 200 gift bags filled with essential hair and personal care items from Black-owned brands, all tailored to the needs of women and children of color. The following day, the Atlanta Falcons cornerback, along with his family and foundation team, joined residents of My Sister’s House at the Atlanta Mission to distribute the gift bags and serve a holiday-themed dinner. “Crownucopia” exemplifies the mission of Terrell’s foundation, which is dedicated to honoring the dignity and unique needs of underserved communities in Atlanta. Black hair and skincare products are often overlooked in typical homeless shelter donations. By addressing this shortage, the initiative underscores Terrell’s commitment to uplifting marginalized people in ways that truly resonate. “Giving back to this city isn’t something I have to do; it’s something I want to do,” he said. “That’s why I started the A.J. Terrell Jr. Foundation — to pour into Atlanta’s youth and help them reach their full potential. I truly believe that mentoring and investing in them is one of the best ways to make a real difference in this city that’s given me so much.” This year, the fifth-year pro helped his alma mater, Westlake High School in Atlanta, by sponsoring its Athlete Centered Education Program, which strives to cultivate an environment where student athletes can excel both academically and athletically. His foundation also sponsored activities for more than 300 elementary school students in partnership with CampHBCYouth, an organization committed to closing opportunity gaps for Black inner-city youth through free and subsidized summer camp. During the week, Terrell gave a motivational talk to the kids and participated in a field day and football camp. Additionally, Terrell’s non-profit has funded academic athletic coach positions dedicated to helping student-athletes at Westlake and Frederick Douglass High Schools in Atlanta, covering travel and expenses for the coaches to attend a professional development conference to equip them with the tools to maximize their impact. And in September, his foundation hosted a community incubator event that fostered new collaborations between local organizations and non-profit leaders while empowering them to serve in an even greater capacity. In recognition of Terrell being named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 12, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his foundation or charity of choice. In turn, Terrell will take part in a special visit to a local school, children’s hospital, or community center. Along with the other 2024-25 Community MVPs, he will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest player honor and includes an additional $100,000 donation. Baltimore rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins earned the community MVP honor earlier this season.

