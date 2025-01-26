CLEMSON in the NFL

Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro Will Shipley in NFC Championship
Will Shipley was the first Eagle to touch the ball in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game to precede one touchdown Sunday, and he made the play to set up Philly's last TD of the first half as well.

Later, he got into the end zone himself.

The Eagles entered the half up 27-15 on the Washington Commanders, where Shipley racked up 60 kick return yards and a forced fumble.

The Shipley forced fumble on the Washington kickoff return preceded the Eagles' last score of the half:

Shipley also had a 35-yard kickoff return on Philly's first possession that preceded a 60-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run.

With the game in hand and Philadephia's backup out, Shipley got to shine as a ballcarrier as well with a 57-yard dash and later scored his first career NFL touchdown:

He also had a 28-yard kickoff return in the second half.

Shipley was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Eagles. He tallied 30 carries for 82 yards in the regular season, to go with four catches for 35 yards and five solo tackles.

