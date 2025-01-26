Later, he got into the end zone himself.

The Eagles entered the half up 27-15 on the Washington Commanders, where Shipley racked up 60 kick return yards and a forced fumble.

The Shipley forced fumble on the Washington kickoff return preceded the Eagles' last score of the half:

Here’s a look at Will Shipley forcing that fumble for the Eagles in the NFC Championship.



The former #Clemson RB is making plays 👀

pic.twitter.com/vkVBaNGyLm — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 26, 2025

Shipley also had a 35-yard kickoff return on Philly's first possession that preceded a 60-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run.

With the game in hand and Philadephia's backup out, Shipley got to shine as a ballcarrier as well with a 57-yard dash and later scored his first career NFL touchdown:

Will Shipley takes off for 57 yards!



📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Lj5OBe3vAM — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

He also had a 28-yard kickoff return in the second half.

Shipley was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Eagles. He tallied 30 carries for 82 yards in the regular season, to go with four catches for 35 yards and five solo tackles.

Saquon Barkley asked about the Eagles’ team effort postgame and shouts out Clemson alum Will Shipley. pic.twitter.com/q8GgarlAOL — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 26, 2025