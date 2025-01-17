|
Tigers capture win at Pitt
PITTSBURGH – Behind a 49.025 on vault and a season-individual-high 9.850 score from Sierra Church on beam, Clemson earned its first ACC win of the season, downing Pitt 195.500-195.100.
Bars
Lilly Lippeatt led off for the Tigers with a 9.575, followed by Takoda Berry with a career-high 9.825, the Tigers’ highest score of the rotation. Eve Jackson followed up with a 9.75 and 9.80, respectively, followed by Rebecca Wells and Quinn Kuhl with a 9.70 and 9.75.
After one rotation, the Tigers trailed the Panthers 48.825-48.875.
Vault
Tara Walsh started the Tigers off with a stick of her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), earning a 9.75, followed by Trinity Brown’s 9.825 on her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), matching her score from last weekend. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.800 on her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), followed by a 9.75 from Madison Minner on her Tucked Yurchenko 1.5 (10.0 SV). Eve Jackson earned a 9.825 on her first vault of the season, a 10.0 SV Yurchenko 1.5, before Maggie Holman earned a career-high 9.825 on her Front Handspring Pike Half (10.0 SV).
At the meet’s halfway point, Clemson led Pitt 97.850 - 97.525.
Floor
Lilly Lippeatt led off for the TIgers for the second time in the meet, earning a 9.675 on her floor routine, followed by a 9.75 from Trinity Brown and a 9.75 from Madison Minner. Molly Arnold put up a 9.70 on her floor routine, followed by a 9.775 from Eve Jackson. Brie Clark earned a 9.775 on the final floor routine of the night for the Tigers, but stepped out of bounds on her first pass for a 0.1 deduction, finishing with a 9.675.
With one rotation remaining, Clemson was in the lead with a 146.500 to Pitt’s 146.325.
Beam
On the Tigers’ final rotation of the night, Lilly Lippeatt led off with a stuck dismount to earn a 9.750. Freshman Danika Nielsen earned a 9.80 on her beam routine, followed by a 9.85 from Sierra Church, the Tigers’ highest individual score of the season. Kielyn McCright tallied a 9.725 and Quinn Kuhl closed out the night with a 9.825 to give the TIgers a 48.950 on beam.
The Tigers finished their fist ACC meet of the season with a 195.500 - 195.100 win.
Up next, the Tigers remain on their season-opening road trip, heading west to take on new ACC member Cal. The teams will take the floor on Sunday, January 26 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on ACCNX.
