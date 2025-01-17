Tigers capture win at Pitt

Clemson turned in their best scores of the season on both beam and vault to propel the Tigers to a win.

Bars

Lilly Lippeatt led off for the Tigers with a 9.575, followed by Takoda Berry with a career-high 9.825, the Tigers’ highest score of the rotation. Eve Jackson followed up with a 9.75 and 9.80, respectively, followed by Rebecca Wells and Quinn Kuhl with a 9.70 and 9.75.

After one rotation, the Tigers trailed the Panthers 48.825-48.875.

Vault

Tara Walsh started the Tigers off with a stick of her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), earning a 9.75, followed by Trinity Brown’s 9.825 on her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), matching her score from last weekend. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.800 on her Yurchenko Full (9.95 SV), followed by a 9.75 from Madison Minner on her Tucked Yurchenko 1.5 (10.0 SV). Eve Jackson earned a 9.825 on her first vault of the season, a 10.0 SV Yurchenko 1.5, before Maggie Holman earned a career-high 9.825 on her Front Handspring Pike Half (10.0 SV).

At the meet’s halfway point, Clemson led Pitt 97.850 - 97.525.

Floor

Lilly Lippeatt led off for the TIgers for the second time in the meet, earning a 9.675 on her floor routine, followed by a 9.75 from Trinity Brown and a 9.75 from Madison Minner. Molly Arnold put up a 9.70 on her floor routine, followed by a 9.775 from Eve Jackson. Brie Clark earned a 9.775 on the final floor routine of the night for the Tigers, but stepped out of bounds on her first pass for a 0.1 deduction, finishing with a 9.675.

With one rotation remaining, Clemson was in the lead with a 146.500 to Pitt’s 146.325.

Beam

On the Tigers’ final rotation of the night, Lilly Lippeatt led off with a stuck dismount to earn a 9.750. Freshman Danika Nielsen earned a 9.80 on her beam routine, followed by a 9.85 from Sierra Church, the Tigers’ highest individual score of the season. Kielyn McCright tallied a 9.725 and Quinn Kuhl closed out the night with a 9.825 to give the TIgers a 48.950 on beam.

The Tigers finished their fist ACC meet of the season with a 195.500 - 195.100 win.

Up next, the Tigers remain on their season-opening road trip, heading west to take on new ACC member Cal. The teams will take the floor on Sunday, January 26 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on ACCNX.

Congrats to tonight’s event winners!



On Vault, Trinity Brown, Maggie Holman, and Eve Jackson tied for first



On Bars, Takoda Berry finished first#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/oK5m9PtbpF — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 18, 2025

Quinn Kuhl with a killer routine 🔥🔥#TeamTwo | 📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Bfm29f85zl — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 18, 2025

Danika killing it with a 9.80 on beam 🐅🔥#TeamTwo | 📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/R82umD7YaU — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 18, 2025

Maggie Holman closing us on vault with a 9.825 🧡💜#TeamTwo | 📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/XqCazdxf73 — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 18, 2025