WATCH: Matt Bockhorst emotional after seeing career cut short
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 26, Tue 14:26

Clemson senior offensive guard Matt Bockhorst spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon emotionally about his torn ACL he suffered against Pittsburgh and how much Clemson has meant to him and his family.

Bockhorst will have to undergo a fifth knee surgery, and it will likely end his football career.

What a gutsy playing career by Bockhorst or 'War Daddy' as defensive coordinator Brent Venables perfectly summed him up on Monday.

WARNING: This interview will give you the feels.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest