WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei featured in Dr Pepper teaser for 'Fansville' ad series

The first of DJ Uiagalelei's national screen time off the field was released this week in a Dr Pepper teaser for their 'Fansville' advertisement series.

Uiagalelei filmed his brief part in the series over a two-hour shoot at a Clemson-area hotel.

Uiagalelei was the first major collegiate athlete to announce a national TV advertising campaign earlier this month in the new Name, Image and Likeness era of college football. Without an arrangement with the school, Uiagalelei's first ad follows the language of South Carolina's NIL law about not featuring Clemson's logo or name in it.

He also has a deal with chicken fast food restaurant Bojangles.

Check out the teaser below: