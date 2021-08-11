Uiagelelei is first player to announce national ad campaign, with 'Fansville'

TigerNet Staff by

DJ Uiagalelei will be featured on your TV for more than just Clemson games soon.

The sophomore Tigers quarterback will be the lone active player to be featured in the ever-present Dr Pepper "Fansville" advertisements this fall. According to an SI report, Uiagalelei is the first major collegiate athlete to be featured in a national TV advertising campaign.

“Every time I turn on the TV every Saturday, I always see a commercial with Dr Pepper,” Uiagalelei told Sports Illustrated. “When they reached out to me, it was a no-brainer.”

Uiagalelei signed on with Vayner Sports earlier this summer to represent him in these kind of deals, also getting an endorsement with fast food restaurant Bojangles in July, and Uiagalelei is thankful to be able to focus on football largely because of that representation.

"I'm a student-athlete first, so it goes school, then football, then on my off time I can do my brand/NIL stuff," Uiagalelei told ESPN. "I don't put it as a main priority. That's why I hired a team so they could handle all that stuff, because I want to focus on school and football and winning a national championship."

Uiagalelei told SI that he filmed the commercial in a two-hour shoot in front of a green screen at a Clemson-area hotel.