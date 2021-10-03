WATCH: Dabo Swinney fired up in postgame interview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed by ACC Network Kelsey Riggs after his team's 19-13 victory against Boston College on Saturday night.

Swinney was pretty fired up after watching his team's heart in getting the hard-fought win.

"I didn't learn anything," he responded about what he learned from his 3-2 team. "This team has heart. They are tough. We've made mistakes but nothing I didn't know. I'll tell you what, that crowd was awesome. This crowd was freakin' awesome. This team, I didn’t learn anything. I hope other people learned something. All I saw was confirmation of their heart and their will to win. We’ve seen that all year."

What a finish at Death Valley ?? pic.twitter.com/Nvz6SKldgy — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) October 3, 2021