WATCH: Dabo Swinney fired up in postgame interview
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 3, 2021, 12:19 AM
Swinney saw his team's heart in the close victory over BC
Swinney saw his team's heart in the close victory over BC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed by ACC Network Kelsey Riggs after his team's 19-13 victory against Boston College on Saturday night.

Swinney was pretty fired up after watching his team's heart in getting the hard-fought win.

"I didn't learn anything," he responded about what he learned from his 3-2 team. "This team has heart. They are tough. We've made mistakes but nothing I didn't know. I'll tell you what, that crowd was awesome. This crowd was freakin' awesome. This team, I didn’t learn anything. I hope other people learned something. All I saw was confirmation of their heart and their will to win. We’ve seen that all year."

