WATCH: Clemson post-Pro Day interviews
by - 2022 Mar 17, Thu 12:50
Skalski was able to show what he can do after missing the NFL combine.
Skalski was able to show what he can do after missing the NFL combine.

Prospective future Clemson pros showed their skills in front of all 32 NFL teams and three more leagues on hand Thursday at the Clemson Indoor Facility.

Former Clemson standouts Braden Galloway, Mario Goodrich, Darien Rencher, Justyn Ross, Jack Maddox, Baylon Spector, Will Spiers, Nolan Turner and Andrew Booth were on hand either to work out or meet with teams.

Booth was unable to work out and is due to have a minor surgery before the NFL draft. He has multiple first-round projections.

Check out Pro Day numbers in this link and interviews from those who stopped by after the workouts on Thursday below:

