Andrew Booth to have surgery
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 17, Thu 11:09
Booth was a human highlight reel during his career at Clemson
Booth was a human highlight reel during his career at Clemson

Not the ideal situation as you move towards your NFL career.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was unable to go through workouts at the NFL combine and Thursday's Clemson Pro Day due to injury.

Booth confirmed to NFL Network on Thursday afternoon that he will have a core muscle surgery next week.

He is still projected as a first-round pick and some analysts have him as high as a top 15 selection.

In 2021, he was a first-team ACC selection with 39 tackles including three for loss, a team-high three interceptions, and five pass deflections.

He had 75 tackles including 5.5 for loss, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 35 career games at Clemson.

