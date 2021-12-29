Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 23:25
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach

Robbie Caldwell got a Gatorade bath and the game ball in his final game as the OL coach for Clemson during the 20-13 Cheez-It bowl win on Wednesday night.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his postgame press conference that Robbie Caldwell has retired from his on-field work as OL coach.

However, Caldwell is not leaving Clemson as he will stay on in an off-the-field role dealing with high school relations, sophomore transition, and scouting.

"Man, I am so thankful that he did (stay around for 2021 season) because there ain't many people that could have handled what we had to handle in that offensive line this year," Swinney said.

Thomas Austin is the new offensive line coach, Tyrone Crowder will move into Austin's old role (analyst), and Brandon Thomas will also help the OL (grad assistant) next season.

