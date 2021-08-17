WATCH: Cade Klubnik on his new 5-star honor, what makes Clemson special

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson's 5-star QB commitment Cade Klubnik sat down with a national recruiting site recently and he sang the praises of the Tigers' coaching staff and what brought him to a Clemson commitment.

Klubnik was bumped up to 5-star status on Monday with Rivals.com and a top-15 ranking overall as the nation's top-rated quarterback.

He was asked by Rivals about what stood about Clemson in his commitment process earlier this year.

"They probably recruited me harder than anybody when it comes to just constant communication and wanting to build a relationship with. They were calling once and twice a week and just -- it wasn't meaningless," Klubnik told Rivals.com. "Meaning, those calls, it was asking how about my day. Learning more about me and really getting to know me, which is just different. It's unique and it was really special to me that they really want to know me and not just another quarterback that they're trying to recruit and that just meant a lot to me because it wasn't just part of their job. It felt like they're really trying to get to know me so it meant a lot.

"They end up offering me and I had loved them from the start, just growing up. Clemson's Clemson and that's just kind of how it is, but even building that relationship with coach (Brandon) Streeter and coach (Tony) Elliott and coach (Dabo) Swinney. It's like there's not another coaching staff that can compare to this. They're the best in the business but also just amazing people that I just couldn't really turn down.

"When they gave me that offer, I knew that was the place I needed to be and I haven't looked back since."

Watch more from the interview below, including the recruiting targets he is chasing like Travis Shaw, Andre Greene Jr, Trevor Etienne and Oscar Delp: