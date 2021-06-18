Breaking: Top Missouri DB commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Toriano Pride Cornerback TigerNet: (4.69) (4.69)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#37 CB, #9 MO #37 CB, #9 MO Rivals:

#183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO #183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO 24/7:

# 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO # 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO 5-11172Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS)2022

Clemson added a key defensive addition to its 2022 class with the commitment from 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride (Saint Louis, Missouri) on Friday.

Despite the distance from his hometown, Pride had already made a few stops in Clemson this year before last weekend's Elite Retreat, including the spring game in April.

“I like how they run their program and I like how they’re family-oriented. I really like coach Reed and coach Venables,” Pride told TigerNet in a previous interview. “They can put me everywhere in the secondary because I’m dynamic. And if I go in and grind, there’s a good chance of playing early.”

Pride listed his other top contenders as being Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Missouri and Georgia.

Pride is rated as high as a top-10 cornerback nationally (10) and the No. 2 player out of Missouri (247Sports).

Before last weekend, Clemson had had just one commitment in 2021, but Pride joined 4-star safety Sherrod Covil (Chesapeake, Va.) as a second defensive pledge this week to bring Clemson's total to seven 2022 commits.

After a 38th-best ranking in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings earlier this week, Pride's pledge sends the Tigers to 19th overall. Clemson entered the week already third in average rating per commit.

He is committed for the 2022 All-American Bowl as well.