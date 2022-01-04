Highly-rated OL transfer announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 4, Tue 23:05
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets

Four-star-rated interior offensive line transfer O'Cyrus Torrence announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Torrence was named to the FWAA freshman All-America team for Louisiana in 2019, started 11 games last season and 12 more games this past season.

"Blessed to be offered by @ClemsonFB thank you coach @OLCoachCaldwell," Torrence posted via Twitter Tuesday.

The Hammond, Louisiana product is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds.

247Sports rates him as the No. 20 prospect in the transfer portal and as a 4-star.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Highly-rated OL transfer announces Clemson offer
Highly-rated OL transfer announces Clemson offer
2022 DB picks up Clemson offer, sets official visit
2022 DB picks up Clemson offer, sets official visit
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's bowl week
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson football's bowl week
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
5-star defender announces Clemson offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (83 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest