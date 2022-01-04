Highly-rated OL transfer announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Four-star-rated interior offensive line transfer O'Cyrus Torrence announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Torrence was named to the FWAA freshman All-America team for Louisiana in 2019, started 11 games last season and 12 more games this past season.

"Blessed to be offered by @ClemsonFB thank you coach @OLCoachCaldwell," Torrence posted via Twitter Tuesday.

The Hammond, Louisiana product is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds.

247Sports rates him as the No. 20 prospect in the transfer portal and as a 4-star.