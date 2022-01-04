|
Highly-rated OL transfer announces Clemson offer
|2022 Jan 4, Tue 23:05-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Four-star-rated interior offensive line transfer O'Cyrus Torrence announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.
Torrence was named to the FWAA freshman All-America team for Louisiana in 2019, started 11 games last season and 12 more games this past season.
"Blessed to be offered by @ClemsonFB thank you coach @OLCoachCaldwell," Torrence posted via Twitter Tuesday.
The Hammond, Louisiana product is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds.
247Sports rates him as the No. 20 prospect in the transfer portal and as a 4-star.
Blessed to be offered by @ClemsonFB thank you coach @OLCoachCaldwell— O'Cyrus Torrence (@78_KingBo) January 5, 2022
?????? @EDGEASSASSINS @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SonnyShipp247 @Jeff_XOS @TheUCReport @TomLoy247 @Mansell247 @Sheadixon @BillyEmbody @AllenTrieu @ClemsonTigerNet @MDavidHood pic.twitter.com/vd2JJhBO0a