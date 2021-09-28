Clemson TE target sets announcement date
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Oscar Delp Photo
Oscar Delp - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#166 Overall, #3 TE-H, #16 GA
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #2 TE, #10 GA
24/7:
#70 Overall, #2 TE, #7 GA
Delp has made a couple stops to Clemson this year.

One of the nation's highest-rated tight ends will decide his college destination soon.

West Forsyth (Ga.)'s Oscar Delp will decide among a top group of Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Clemson on Oct. 13 at 6:50 p.m. at high school.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 tight end in the nation (Rivals and 247Sports).

Delp visited Clemson earlier this month for the SC State game and also attended Dabo Swinney camp, the Elite Retreat and the All In Cookout this summer.

Delp played 7-on-7 football this summer at The Opening with Clemson commits Cade Klubnik and Adam Randall.

