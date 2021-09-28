Clemson TE target sets announcement date

TigerNet Staff by

Oscar Delp Tight End TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#166 Overall, #3 TE-H, #16 GA #166 Overall, #3 TE-H, #16 GA Rivals:

#100 Overall, #2 TE, #10 GA #100 Overall, #2 TE, #10 GA 24/7:

#70 Overall, #2 TE, #7 GA #70 Overall, #2 TE, #7 GA 6-5220Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)2022

One of the nation's highest-rated tight ends will decide his college destination soon.

West Forsyth (Ga.)'s Oscar Delp will decide among a top group of Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Clemson on Oct. 13 at 6:50 p.m. at high school.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 tight end in the nation (Rivals and 247Sports).

Delp visited Clemson earlier this month for the SC State game and also attended Dabo Swinney camp, the Elite Retreat and the All In Cookout this summer.

Delp played 7-on-7 football this summer at The Opening with Clemson commits Cade Klubnik and Adam Randall.