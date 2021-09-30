|
5-star safety has Clemson in top group
|Thursday, September 30, 2021, 6:42 PM-
|
Sonny Styles - Safety
Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 Hometown: Pickerington, OH (Pickerington Central HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.53)
ESPN:
#15 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 OH
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 OH
24/7:
#12 Overall, #2 S, #1 OH
Five-star safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington, Ohio) announced Clemson as a part of his top-5 group on Thursday.
Styles has Clemson in a group with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Florida.
He was recently in Clemson for a visit on the Georgia Tech weekend:
Had an amazing time in Death Valley!! Special thanks to, @dmcdani2 @CoachConn !!! #ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/PjUe8F9YYV— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) September 20, 2021
Styles added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed them out to the 2023 class, on June 1.
Big thanks to all the coaches who have recruited me! Blessed to be in the position I am ?. #GodsPlan @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Q1m7TFDbtA— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) September 30, 2021
