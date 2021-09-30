BREAKING

5-star safety has Clemson in top group
by - Thursday, September 30, 2021, 6:42 PM
Sonny Styles Photo
Sonny Styles - Safety
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: Pickerington, OH (Pickerington Central HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#15 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 OH
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 OH
24/7:
#12 Overall, #2 S, #1 OH

Five-star safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington, Ohio) announced Clemson as a part of his top-5 group on Thursday.

Styles has Clemson in a group with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Florida.

He was recently in Clemson for a visit on the Georgia Tech weekend:

Styles added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed them out to the 2023 class, on June 1.

