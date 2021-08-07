Dabo Swinney talks consequences for Fred Davis

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis was charged last Sunday with reckless driving and was booked into the Clemson City Jail.

Davis was involved in a July 22 incident on Highway 123 with his Dodge Charger and a US Postal vehicle.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the situation on Friday regarding Davis and the consequences after the misdemeanor charge.

"First of all, thankful, thankful to the good Lord," he said. "And I’m thankful to all those people, the responders, that were on the scene there, that what was an incredibly serious situation didn’t become tragic. And so I’m really thankful to the good Lord and all the people who were there.

"And as far as Fred (Davis) goes, this is not of his character. I’m just incredibly disappointed in his decision-making. It’s just that simple. Just a poor decision. He’s going to deal with lots of consequences for that. You know, certainly, we’ve got policies in place from a university standpoint when it comes to misdemeanor charges and things like that. We will handle his discipline from an internal standpoint.

"But he’ll have consequences from this for a long, long, long time. And, again, that comes with consequences for our decisions. So it’s not something that is prolonged. He’s had immediate consequences from the moment that this happened, and his team discipline has already started and will continue today."

He is a sophomore cornerback that had 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games last season. He recorded both of his pass breakups, along with two tackles, in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.

Davis was practicing with the team on Friday.

A Clemson spokesman said this recently about ramifications on misdemeanor charges at the university.

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline," the spokesman said. "Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”