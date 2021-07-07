Clemson to build Student-Athlete Branding Institute in response to NIL changes

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Times are a-changin' in the world of college football.

To keep up with the ever-revolving world concerning NIL, Clemson is trying to stay ahead of the curve and make a new space for their student-athletes.

"The student-athlete branding institute is really going to be a real positive lever for us as it relates to NIL and our student-athletes creating their brand and continuing to move forward during their time here at Clemson," Dan Radokovic said Wednesday during a Clemson University Board of Trustee meeting. "So taking some space to the west and creating that one-stop shopping area for not only education on NIL but also the opportunity for content creation, I think is very, very important for us."

This is probably a great idea as this will be a nice recruiting tool to show prospective athletes that Clemson will help you build your brand during your time at Tiger Town.

The Poe Indoor Practice Facility upgrade will also have a new storage, equipment, and hydration areas on the facility's east side.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $4.5 million and will be privately funded by donations.