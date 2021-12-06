Clemson safety named to freshman All-America team
by - Monday, December 6, 2021, 11:04 AM
Mukuba was trusted early and a standout performer this season.
Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was honored as a freshman All-American by 247Sports on Monday.

"Switching gears to the safety position, Andrew Mukuba started in nine games this season for the Clemson Tigers while seeing significant snaps the entire season and grading out very well in all facets, per PFF College," 247Sports analyzed. "The first player to ever sign with Clemson sight-unseen (because of the pandemic), the Austin-bred Mukuba figures to be a key piece of Clemson's defense moving forward as coordinator Brent Venables moves on to Oklahoma."

Mukuba started in his collegiate debut vs. No. 5 Georgia, contributing eight tackles and a pass breakup and becoming the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson in records back to 1973.

He led the Tigers with nine pass breakups in the regular season, tallying the fifth-most tackles as well (52).

