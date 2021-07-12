Breaking: Clemson QB signee selected on MLB draft second day

Clemson quarterback and right-handed pitcher/shortstop signee Bubba Chandler (Bogart, Ga.) was selected with the 72nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday.

TigerNet’s David Hood reported late Sunday through sources to expect prominent signees like Chandler or Will Taylor to have a deal struck with a team if they were drafted Monday. Teams can use bonus pool money to pay a later-round pick like a first-rounder, where both had multiple projections leading up to this week’s draft. The 72nd pick has a slot value of $870,700.

Chandler talked about his options last week in an interview with MLB Network.

"What we're talking about is just looking for the best opportunity and best fit for me," Chandler said of his decision process with his family. "Where I'm at at Clemson is the best school in the country and I love every bit of it but I do have a tough decision coming up and I'm just going to let God lead the way and He's never wrong and I'm just going to follow his plan."

He told MLB Network he might shed a tear if he ends up choosing pro baseball over football with the Tigers.

"Clemson was the school that I always wanted to play at," Chandler said. "You see what they do on the field and what they do off the field. It's just -- no one comes close to it. Coach Dabo Swinney is the best. What you see on TV is what you get in person. He's been great to our family and I love him to death."

He was ranked the 21st-overall prospect by MLB.com going into the draft. He was rated the second-best prospect available by MLB.com on Monday.

Clemson’s quarterback depth has been under the microscope ever since redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh’s torn achilles tendon left the Tigers with one returning scholarship QB for the start of the 2021 season. Fellow QB signee Will Taylor has not been picked, however, as of Chandler's selection.

Let’s get to work ?? https://t.co/aE5G6R9IrQ — Bubba Chandler (@Bubbachandler_) July 12, 2021

No matter what happens tonight, I can’t fathom how much the good lord blessed me! Stay true to him and dreams will come true! — Bubba Chandler (@Bubbachandler_) July 11, 2021

With the 72nd tweet, the @Pirates select North Oconee (GA) RHP/SS Bubba Chandler, No. 21 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/yQi98txT0W — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2021

Congratulations to @Bubbachandler_ on being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates! pic.twitter.com/uROnq37mRR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 12, 2021