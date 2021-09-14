Clemson OL out for season with torn ACL
Pennington has a solid future ahead of him
Tough news for the Clemson offense.

Head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his Tuesday press conference that freshman offensive lineman Dietrich Pennington will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Pennington played four snaps in the opening home game against South Carolina State.

Swinney believes that Pennington would have been a key backup and made an impact this season for the Tigers.

"Dietrick is a big blow because I think he was on his way to really, really becoming a very consistent contributor for us and a definite big-time depth guy."

He was a consensus 4-star recruit out of Memphis, Tennessee.

This is the third backup lineman go down with a season-ending injury with John Williams and Tayquon Johnson.

