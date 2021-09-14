Clemson OL out for season with torn ACL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news for the Clemson offense.

Head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his Tuesday press conference that freshman offensive lineman Dietrich Pennington will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Pennington played four snaps in the opening home game against South Carolina State.

Swinney believes that Pennington would have been a key backup and made an impact this season for the Tigers.

"Dietrick is a big blow because I think he was on his way to really, really becoming a very consistent contributor for us and a definite big-time depth guy."

He was a consensus 4-star recruit out of Memphis, Tennessee.

This is the third backup lineman go down with a season-ending injury with John Williams and Tayquon Johnson.