ACC exploring moving headquarters out of Greensboro
by - 2021 Aug 26, Thu 18:00
The ACC could move its headquarters.
The ACC could move its headquarters.

The ACC is exploring moving out of its longtime headquarters out of Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a report from longtime ACC writer David Teel.

They are using a Texas-based real estate advisory firm (Newmark) to judge the current location, as well as former Power Five commissioners Kevin Weiberg (Big 12) and Jim Delany (Big Ten), according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch report.

New ACC commissioner Jim Phillips talked about the move to evaluate the ACC's headquarters in the report.

“If you’re going to do an assessment, I have a responsibility to do it in a complete manner,” Phillips said in an exclusive interview with the outlet, “and it wouldn’t be complete unless we looked at [potential relocation] as well. … Greensboro has been amazing. I’ve loved it. The community’s fantastic, the office is great, the location of the office is great.

“But … it can’t just be the emotional tie. It has to make a lot of sense.”

Phillips told the outlet that another location has not been vetted as he says Greensboro is getting a thorough assessment, but the report mentions Charlotte and more ACC-adjacent markets such as New York, Boston, Atlanta and D.C. as potential next moves.

“This is a review of Greensboro,” Phillips said. “This isn’t, hey, let’s go play footsie with somebody else. … I have not talked to one [other] city, not one. … I have not wanted to taint the process. … It’s too important to too many people to do anything less.”

The ACC was founded in Greensboro in 1953.

