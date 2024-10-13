Williams on Clemson Offense: “It’s just a different mindset for this team this year”

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. - Redshirt sophomore receiver Antonio Williams got things going for the Tigers Saturday near the start of the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown. It was the first of three passing touchdowns for junior quarterback Cade Klubnik in this game. That touchdown play helped Clemson get into a flow as they went on to put up 28 points in the second quarter. After the game, Williams broke down what the offense saw to set up that play. “We had a motion and we saw that they didn’t come with the motion. So, we knew it was zone,” Williams said. “So, we checked the play to a little smash concept and the corner didn’t get enough depth on his drop. So, Cade put the ball in a spot where only I could get to it, and that was my first catch, first touchdown.” Clemson scored another 21 points in the second half, including a touchdown pass from Williams to senior tight end Jake Briningstool on a trick play. That touchdown was the first thrown by a non-quarterback for the Tigers since running back Will Shipley threw a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen back in 2021 in Clemson’s 48-27 victory over Wake Forest. “I played quarterback all the way up to middle school and then I started playing receiver in high school,” Williams said. “But, I think I got a perfect (quarterback rating) in high school and college.” This victory marked a few other milestones for Briningstool. He was the leading receiver for Clemson in this game with 10 targets, seven receptions, 104 receiving yards and 40 yards after the catch. His 104 receiving yards was a season high for him and it also marked the third 100-yard receiving game of this career. There have only been five other 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in Clemson history. In addition, on his fifth reception, Briningstool became the second tight end in Clemson history to reach at least 100 receptions. The other was Jordan Leggett who finished his Tiger career with 112 receptions. Briningstool’s record-breaking season demonstrates the playmaking ability of this Clemson offense. They have numerous playmakers like Briningstool, Williams and junior receiver Adam Randall, who recorded his second touchdown of his Clemson career against the Demon Deacons. With the explosive ability of this offense, Williams says their mindset as an offense has changed from being happy to get 40 points in a game to being disappointed if they did not reach 40 points. “That’s the expectation we have and we expect that every week and Adam said in pregame last year, we (put) up 40 points, and we are happy,” Williams said. “Now, we put up 40, but if we don’t put up 40, it’s kind of a disappointing game. So, it’s just a different mindset for this team this year and our confidence is growing and (there’s) much more that we’re going to do this year.” Another explosive player at Clemson’s disposal is redshirt junior Troy Stellato. Stellato has struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career, only managing to play in 14 games going into his fourth year on campus. Against Wake Forest, Stellato got his first touchdown of the season and his second touchdown in his time at Clemson. Williams said Stellato is a player who brings confidence to the unit and with everything that he has overcome, he is just happy to see his teammate on the field and performing like the Tigers knew he could. “Troy just brings a lot of confidence, a lot of swag to this group and it’s just good to see him get some targets and catches and touchdowns (because) we know he has the talent to do it and I’m just happy for him,” Williams said. “He’s had to overcome a lot of injuries, so (I’m) just happy to see him do well.” After two games on the road, the Tigers return home to face their fifth-straight conference opponent in Virginia this coming Saturday (Noon / ACC Network).

