Where the Clemson offense stands with Cade Klubnik's return

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One major piece of the 2025 puzzle has been solved. Cade Klubnik has announced he will return for his senior season, adding to a line of retained talent that Clemson has held onto early into the offseason. In 2024, the Tigers saw an offensive explosion from their junior signal caller, leading Clemson back to the College Football Playoff. On that grand stage, that same offense gave Texas the most trouble it faced all year, producing a new season high of 412 yards, topping Florida’s 329 yards in the regular season. Heading into 2025, how does this offense look under a third year under Klubnik’s play? Starting with the eventual senior, there’s no doubt the Tigers will enter the new year with one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Klubnik finished the year third in the nation in total touchdowns (44), posting a top fifteen QBR in the country (79). The Clemson offense finished in the top 25 of several statistical categories, showing a surge of improvement compared to its 2023 counterpart. Many were waiting for the final piece for 2025: retaining Klubnik. Now, a more accurate picture of this offense's potential will be visualized. One of the pieces to that resurgence was the emergence of the wide receiver room, with the trio of Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, and Antonio Williams leading the show. With Williams expected back, plenty of attention will center on whether the freshmen wideouts can replicate another productive season. There’s no shortage of confidence that it will be done. Wesco and Moore brought back flashes of playmaking ability seen in Clemson’s six-year CFP run, as both had plenty of time in the spotlight. Dabo Swinney himself believes they are creating a “monster” in Moore, and the Tampa native showed that against Texas. Moore was Klubnik’s go-to target in the comeback effort, winning several of his matchups on the boundary, collecting nine catches for 116 yards and a score in the playoffs. While Moore might’ve stolen the show in the postseason, Wesco grabbed plenty of attention in the regular season and some catches, too. Wesco finished his freshman campaign with 41 catches, 708 yards, and five touchdowns, while leading the team in yards per catch (17.8). His best outing came in the ACC Championships, hauling in 143 yards and two scores to give Clemson enough to squeak by SMU. Add wide receiver Tristan Smith into the mix from the portal, and a healthy competition at tight end, Klubnik should have an embarrassment of riches in 2025 to work with. We’ve also written about the RB competition that will include Adam Randall, Gideon Davidson, and David Eziomume, but the offense showed an ability to find success despite the lack of a rushing threat. In 2025, the Tigers will go as far as Klubnik can take them. 2024 was the Tigers’ first taste of the postseason in years, and plenty of expectations will be weighed onto this unit to produce in a big way next fall. The All-22 film of some of #Clemson QB Cade Klubnik’s greatest hits against Texas remind you how he’s truly grown this year.



Another season like this, and he’s likely one of the top QBs taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

pic.twitter.com/WrUhTXHN90 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 24, 2024

